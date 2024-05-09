Florida State had enough pop in the bats and a shutout performance in the circle in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kennedy Harp and Kalei Harding hit solo home runs, while Allison Royalty and Ashtyn Danley combined on a four-hitter in FSU's 2-0 win over Notre Dame.

Royalty (7-5) tossed four innings, allowing three hits, a walk and hit two batters. Danley gave up just a hit and a walk in three innings.

The Seminoles (42-13) have won all four games against Notre Dame in 2024. FSU will next play the Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech winner on Friday at 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network).

In the other quarterfinals, Duke defeated Boston College and Clemson knocked out Virginia.

FSU has won eight out of the last nine ACC Tournament Championships. The Seminoles are looking for their third straight league tournament title.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters