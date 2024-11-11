Scouting Report: 2025 DE commit Mandrell Desir

Florida State secured the commitment of 2025 defensive end prospect Mandrell Desir on Sunday. Desir, who is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, is from Miami (Fla.) Norland High. He was committed to UCF until last week.

Desir will take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of Nov. 23, when the Seminoles play Charleston Southern. He is one of two defensive ends the Seminoles have committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Mandrell's brother, Darryll Desir, also committed to FSU on Sunday.