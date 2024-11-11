Scouting Report: 2025 DE commit Mandrell Desir

Florida State secured the commitment of 2025 defensive end prospect Mandrell Desir on Sunday. Desir, who is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, is from Miami (Fla.) Norland High. He was committed to UCF until last week.
Desir will take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of Nov. 23, when the Seminoles play Charleston Southern. He is one of two defensive ends the Seminoles have committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Mandrell's brother, Darryll Desir, also committed to FSU on Sunday.
Pat Burnham on Desir's HUDL highlights: "He is listed as a defensive end prospect. But he lines up at defensive tackle in high school and that is where I project him to play in college. He uses good leverage when taking on blockers but needs to be more violent with his hands. Needs to improve on getting separation from blockers and getting off blocks. Don't see much in the way of change of direction or chasing the ball so it is hard to make an evaluation in those areas. Looks like a solid prospect in a defensive system that allows their defensive tackles to get up field and disrupt the line of scrimmage."
