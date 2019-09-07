To do that, to try to set some sort of tone for the rest of the season, they'll need to play well against a Warhawks squad coming off a 31-9 win over Grambling in their season-opener.

So that will be another challenge facing the Seminoles. Along with the adversity that comes with trying to shake off a heartbreaking loss from the week before and prove that this team is different than the one from a year ago.

The high for Saturday is expected to be 101 degrees. The heat index will be hotter than that, maybe approaching 110 degrees on the field for a portion of the first half.

It's been pretty well-documented how hot Florida State's game was last week, but Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe at Doak Campbell Stadium (5 p.m., ACC Network) is going to be even hotter.

The Warhawks rushed for 315 yards on just 39 carries in the win. Running back Josh Johnson had 173 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.

"They're very athletic," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "The quarterback has started a lot of ball games, has really good control of their offense. They have some really good receivers, and they run the ball really well. Defensively, they're athletic and very active and do so some different things to try to create havoc and do a good job at it."

The Warhawks' defense wasn't exactly suffocating in their opener. They allowed 401 yards -- including 243 rushing -- against Grambling, but only surrendered nine points.

Florida State is coming off a loss to Boise State in which it scored 31 points in the first half and zero in the second. The Seminoles will be looking to start fast and stay fast against what should be an out-manned opponent.

The other side of the ball, though, is where even more questions remain to be answered for Florida State.

Boise State gained 621 yards of offense and had 38 first downs in the season opener. That was with a true freshman at quarterback.

ULM, meanwhile, has a senior QB in Caleb Evans, who was 19 of 25 last week for 183 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He has now started 23 straight games for the Warhawks and is coming off a 2018 season in which he passed for 2,869 yards and rushed for 632.

"They've got a good quarterback," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "A quarterback that has multiple starts. He's been a three-year starter for them, so he's confident. He's played on big stages against Power 5 opponents. So that's No. 1, in my opinion. So he's coming out very confident. He believes in his ability and what he can do.

"He knows the offense, understands the offense. The running backs run hard, the offensive line has four to five guys back, so they're a confident deal. The challenges are them just coming in with a presence of, 'Hey, we've been together, we've played on big stages before. Let's just go get it done.' So it's more that than anything."

-------------

Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council