Seminole Showcase: 3 Things to Watch during FSU's big recruiting event
The final big Florida State football recruiting event of summer will take place Saturday as the Seminoles a large contingent of recruits for the "Seminole Showcase."
The visit list is pretty impressive, and to help get you prepared, we will take a closer look at the key things to look for, who is on "commit watch" this weekend and more.
Here's a full list of expected visitors for Seminole Showcase
1. WHO IS ON COMMIT WATCH THIS WEEKEND?
This can be difficult to project at an event like this, but there are a few names that we are going to be tracking over the weekend because we believe there is the potential for good news for the Seminoles.
Not only did Heard grow up a huge fan of the Seminoles but he nearly committed when he last visited in the spring. Assuming the push is still there from the Seminoles, he's one I would absolutely keep a close eye on this weekend. Heard has said he plans to make an announcement on Saturday.
The momentum has seemingly been on Florida State's side ever since Nichelson took a multiple-day trip to FSU earlier this summer. He took his official visit in mid-June, and now he is back in town with his parents again for a two- or three-day trip. We expect Nichelson to make a decision shortly after this trip, if not during it, so this absolutely is a recruitment to keep a close eye on this weekend.
While Florida State isn't pushing hard for big numbers in the 2023 class, Kirkland has long been a player that FSU covets. I very much like where FSU sits in this recruitment coming into the visit, and I could see him popping this weekend if everything clicks yet again. Kirkland has visited FSU at least three times. The Seminoles lead, and it would not be a shock if he decides to end his recruitment this weekend.
