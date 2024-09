On Saturday night's episode of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Shane Burnham reflect on FSU's 14-9 win over California. What went right, what didn't and, well, it's the Seminoles' first win of 2024.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.