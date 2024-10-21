Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?

in other news
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami
Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes
FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Duke
FSU's defense grades well but it's a mostly poor evaluation of the offense in the loss to Duke.
FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues
FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, football analysts Patrick Burnham and Mark Salva are joined by publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante to discuss how FSU administrators are evaluating Mike Norvell and the coaching staff during a 1-6 start to 2024.
What changes are realistic in the offseason? What's next for the program?
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.
Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches
