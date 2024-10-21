Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?

Advertisement

in other news

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes

Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes

FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.

 • Curt Weiler
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Duke

PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Duke

FSU's defense grades well but it's a mostly poor evaluation of the offense in the loss to Duke.

Premium content
 • Bob Ferrante
FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?

 • Bob Ferrante

in other news

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes

Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes

FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.

 • Curt Weiler
Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, football analysts Patrick Burnham and Mark Salva are joined by publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante to discuss how FSU administrators are evaluating Mike Norvell and the coaching staff during a 1-6 start to 2024.

What changes are realistic in the offseason? What's next for the program?

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement