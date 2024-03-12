In our latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting videocast/podcast the Osceola's Pat Burnham sits down for a one-on-one conversation with four-star 2025 wide receiver prospect Koby Howard.

The rising senior has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to eight schools: Florida State, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. Howard spoke to us about his plans to announce his commitment to one of those eight schools on March 31.

He is scheduled to visit five schools: Florida (March 8), Miami (March 16), Tennessee (March 23), Florida State (March 28) and Notre Dame (April 6). Howard also talks about whether or not he will visit LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss at some point in the future.

We also discuss what he is looking for in a college home off the field, a future head coach and college offense. Howard also talks about who will be influencing his decision, the strength of his game and what areas of his game he wants to improve on during his senior season.