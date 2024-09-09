On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, we unpack what coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis said at the weekly press conference.

What's next for the Seminoles with Jaylin Lucas out for the season? Who can step up? What is a reasonable expectation for Hykeem Williams to provide in his first game? Those thoughts and more, as well as reflections of a weekend watching college football from SMU's struggles to Cal's impressive win at Auburn.

