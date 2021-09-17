Seminole Spotlight: This week's FSU news, TV schedule, trivia and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature every weekend. As the fall sports season kicks into high gear, our Seminole Spotlight feature returns to recap all the action week-to-week from FSU's Olympic sports, take a look at the weekend television slate for each program, and offer up some FSU football trivia. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU Soccer won the national title in 2018, reached another College Cup last year, and is No. 1 and already well on its way to another impressive season. (FSU Sports Info/Larry Novey)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* During its undefeated 7-0 start, Florida State Soccer has dismantled Alabama, rival Florida, No. 9 Texas A&M and others already this year. FSU then turned its attention toward a huge televised match Sunday afternoon versus another top-10 SEC program in Auburn. Jumping ahead 2-0 early, the Seminoles held on for a spirited 2-1 victory on ESPNU. FSU is ranked No. 1 and clearly a strong contender to return to the College Cup this season following last year’s heartbreaking loss in the title game. * Florida State Volleyball began its season two weeks ago and is wrapping up its third invitational before entering conference play next week. The Seminoles defeated Georgia, 3-2, on Thursday to start the first of three matches on the campus of UCF. They dropped a match to the host Knights, 3-2, but then came back with a 3-0 win over FIU on Sunday. This week, FSU took on rival Florida and came out on top versus the No. 14 team in the country. The 'Noles also retired the jersey and mourned the loss of Brianna Barry, the former ACC Player of the Year in 2009 who tragically passed away this summer at just 33 years old. * Both the Florida State men’s and women’s cross country teams are off and running after starting their seasons last week. Not only did both squads place first as a team in their trip to Appalachian State’s campus in the Covered Bridge Open, FSU even had both individual winners at the event as well. Senior Adriaan Wildschutt placed first in the men’s 8K run out of 137 participants, while fellow Seminole senior Lauren Ryan also placed first and won in a field of 130 runners. Following their dominant outing, FSU has an off week this week before hosting its own event in Tallahassee.

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Men's/ Women's Cross Country FSU XC Open 7:40 a.m. Live results: pttiming.com Friday Men's Golf Fighting Illini Invitational 9:00 a.m. Live scoring on Golfstat.com Saturday Men's Golf Fighting Illini Invitational 9:00 a.m. Live scoring on Golfstat.com Saturday Soccer at Boston College 6:00 p.m. ACC Network X Saturday Football at Wake Forest 3:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday Men's Golf Fighting Illini Invitational 8:30 a.m. Live scoring on Golfstat.com

’Nole Football Trivia

In Florida State’s 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame, running back Jashaun Corbin provided one of the more exciting opening touchdowns of an FSU season in recent memory. Corbin’s explosive, 89-yard rushing touchdown was the second-longest offensive, defensive, or special teams score to start a season in Seminole history. Here's the question: Which player holds the record for the longest touchdown to begin an FSU football season? What year did the play occur? (Hint: The play happened during the Dynasty era.) If you know the answer, post it on the Tribal Council.

What to watch for next week