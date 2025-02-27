Sensational FSU weekend rotation is a reunion of Tampa HS teammates

It's hard to fathom that there are many other occurrences in college baseball history of what Florida State is doing this season with its weekend rotation of starting pitchers.

All three FSU weekend starters are combining to live up to the hype as one of the best rotations in the country early this season. They're also all reunited in Tallahassee after they were high-school teammates at Tampa Jesuit in 2021.

Friday starter Jamie Arnold (a 2022 Jesuit grad), Saturday starter Joey Volini (a 2021 grad) and Sunday starter Wes Mendes (a 2023 grad) are anchoring an FSU pitching staff that entered the week in the top five nationally in earned run average (1.35).

Through two starts for each of them entering this weekend's series vs. Georgetown, the starting trio is a perfect 6-0 with a combined 0.86 ERA (three earned runs allowed over 31.1 innings) and 45 strikeouts to four walks.

After taking different paths to where they are now at FSU, the former teammates are reunited and closer than ever as they look to take the seventh-ranked Seminoles to the top of the college baseball mountain.

Volini, the oldest of the bunch, admits he was also a bit less close to Arnold and Mendes in high school. He wasn't on the Jesuit team as a junior and threw just eight shutout innings (13 strikeouts, four hits allowed, two walks) as a senior in 2021.

"I was mainly hanging out with the senior catcher," Volini told the Osceola.

However, he was well aware even back then of the talent that Arnold and Mendes possessed as younger teammates of his.

"Jamie was definitely a lot smaller and didn't throw as hard in high school, but he knew how to pitch. So once he matured, what he is right now, it's incredible to see his growth..." Volini said. "In high school, Wes was always wild but he threw hard. Watching him now, this past weekend, seeing how efficient he was, having all four pitches in the zone, his development has been insane. He's a dude, he throws a ton of strikes."

Volini stayed in Tampa after graduating, landing on the USF baseball team. He was impactful out of the bullpen as a true freshman with a 3.86 ERA, but blew his elbow out and required Tommy John surgery before a sophomore season he was poised to push for a starting role.

He returned midway through the 2024 season and made 10 appearances (three starts) for the Bulls as a redshirt sophomore.

"It was back in the bullpen and then I got a few starts towards the end but it was just how much can I mature as a pitcher, how much can I figure out how to get hitters out efficiently," Volini said. "I've been working, staying focused."

Volini entered the transfer portal and committed to FSU on June 10, a few days before the Seminoles began their College World Series run in Omaha. Because the season was still ongoing, Volini hadn't talked to Arnold about their possible reunion in Tallahassee.

"I didn't even know he was in the portal because we were still playing. He happened to commit and I texted him, 'Congrats.' Obviously, it was cool," Arnold told the Osceola. "Joey, I was friends with him in high school, but there was never much talk about this. It kind of just happened and it was pretty awesome that it worked out that way."

Volini had made just three career starts at USF before transferring to FSU. Pitching coach Micah Posey admitted during preseason camp that he saw the transfer lefty as more likely to be a bullpen option, perhaps a replacement for Brennen Oxford.