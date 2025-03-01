Setting FSU's 2026 recruiting board: Defensive back

Wes Mendes is on the mound as FSU looks to finish a sweep of Georgetown Sunday morning/afternoon.
Jamir Watkins is aggressive but FSU, playing without Malique Ewin, falls to Duke 100-65.
FSU coach Link Jarrett, left-hander Joey Volini discuss FSU's 11-2 win over Georgetown on Saturday.
After escaping with a win Friday night, FSU crushed Georgetown Saturday to clinch the series and improve to 10-0.
FSU looks to improve to 10-0 for the second straight season Saturday afternoon vs. Georgetown.
