Signee Dwayne Wimbley Jr. granted release, keeps FSU in mix in recruitment

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas small forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. asked for and was granted his release from FSU, he told the Osceola on Tuesday. But FSU remains in the mix for him in his recruitment, which is now open.

"I did speak with coach (Luke) Loucks last week," Wimbley Jr. said. "He was still interested and said he will keep recruiting me. FSU will definitely still be in the loop."

Wimbley Jr. said he is mapping out trips to college campuses and "I do look to take a trip back up to FSU."

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Wimbley Jr. is a Rivals three-star prospect who helped Aquinas win the Class 6A state title this spring.

Wimbley Jr. had a strong connection to FSU coach Leonard Hamilton and assistant coach Stan Jones. Dwayne Wimbley Sr. played at Miami for Hamilton from 1997-2001.

Wimbley Jr. committed to FSU in June 2024 and signed in November.