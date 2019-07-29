SNL Insider Report: Latest on RB targets Lee & Holmes, DE Harrell, more
It's time to put a bow on Florida State’s second annual Saturday Night Live event, but before we do that, there are several more updates we need to address.
Perhaps no position garnered more attention this weekend than the running back group, which featured several top Seminole targets, and we’ve got the latest on Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and more.
We’ve also got a full update with standout defensive end Jaylen Harrell, plus interesting quotes from a slew of other prospects.
Rivals250 RB Keyvone Lee looking to making official visit to FSU
Rivals250 RB Keyvone Lee made yet another multiple-day visit to Florida State for the SNL event, and it's quite clear the Seminoles are on his mind. This weekend only strengthened those feelings.
"It felt great being here,” Lee said. “It's a big family always. My family is their family because I'm close with Coach [Willie] Taggart and Coach [Raymond] Woodie because they are from around the same area, and I always get a special feeling here.”
Before visiting Florida State, Lee took a visit to the school he was previously committed to — the Florida Gators. There are a lot of schools still in the mix with the Rivals250 back, and he’s starting to look ahead to his official visits.
