Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer set to work out at NFL Combine

Azareye'h Thomas and Joshua Farmer will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins on Thursday in Indianapolis. Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno also competed in a specialist showcase that was held on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Farmer will be among the first group, working with defensive linemen and linebackers, on Thursday at 3 p.m. Thomas will work out on Friday afternoon. Quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends take the field on Saturday with offensive linemen wrapping up the event on Sunday.
Players will take part in a 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, although some will opt to skip drills or do those on their school's Pro Day (FSU's date has not yet been announced). Interviews will also take place prior to on-field workouts.
The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compiled a list of the top 50 prospects ahead of the combine, including Thomas at No. 38 and Farmer at No. 41. Jeremiah worked in the front offices of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles before moving to the NFL Network.
Thomas had 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions in three seasons at FSU. He earned a 77.9 percent coverage grade but just a 66 percent run defense grade by Pro Football Focus. Thomas was considered one of the top corners at Senior Bowl practices.
"Thomas is a tall, long and fluid cornerback," Jeremiah wrote. "In press coverage, he has the size and physicality to disrupt at the line of scrimmage, but he does need to clean up some footwork. His feet will occasionally widen at the snap, and he’s forced to recover if he doesn’t land his hands. From off coverage, he’s effective playing from a side-turn, where he can explode and drive on in-breaking routes. He isn’t a violent tackler, but he’s more than willing and he can effectively get runners on the ground. He displays effort to chase plays from the back side. Sources from Florida State rave about his intelligence and character. Overall, Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter."
Farmer recorded 80 tackles, with 32 apiece in 2023 and '24, and 11 career sacks. He earned a 71.4 percent pass rush grade and a 61 percent run defense grade by PFF.
"Farmer has outstanding bulk, length and strength for his position," Jeremiah wrote. "Against the pass, he has a quick first step and push-the-pocket power. He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together when his initial move is thwarted. Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine. He can stack single blocks easily. He has a lot of shock in his hands to jolt and free himself. He’s a little late to locate the ball-carrier at times, but once he finds him, he pursues with effort. Overall, Farmer is likely to rise up boards during the evaluation process. He is scheme-versatile and provides value on every down."
Fitzgerald made 13 of 13 field-goal attempts and 14 of 14 extra-point attempts as a senior in 2024, and he was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He was also 19 of 21 on field-goal attempts as a junior.
Mastromanno led the nation in punting average (49.3) as a senior. He averaged a program-best 44.9 yards per punt in his five-year career. Mastromanno was a Ray Guy Award finalist in his final two seasons at FSU.
The NFL Network will provide coverage of all four days. More than 300 college stars were invited to the combine.
