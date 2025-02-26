Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer set to work out at NFL Combine

Azareye'h Thomas and Joshua Farmer will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins on Thursday in Indianapolis. Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno also competed in a specialist showcase that was held on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Farmer will be among the first group, working with defensive linemen and linebackers, on Thursday at 3 p.m. Thomas will work out on Friday afternoon. Quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends take the field on Saturday with offensive linemen wrapping up the event on Sunday.

Players will take part in a 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, although some will opt to skip drills or do those on their school's Pro Day (FSU's date has not yet been announced). Interviews will also take place prior to on-field workouts.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compiled a list of the top 50 prospects ahead of the combine, including Thomas at No. 38 and Farmer at No. 41. Jeremiah worked in the front offices of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles before moving to the NFL Network.

Thomas had 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions in three seasons at FSU. He earned a 77.9 percent coverage grade but just a 66 percent run defense grade by Pro Football Focus. Thomas was considered one of the top corners at Senior Bowl practices.

"Thomas is a tall, long and fluid cornerback," Jeremiah wrote. "In press coverage, he has the size and physicality to disrupt at the line of scrimmage, but he does need to clean up some footwork. His feet will occasionally widen at the snap, and he’s forced to recover if he doesn’t land his hands. From off coverage, he’s effective playing from a side-turn, where he can explode and drive on in-breaking routes. He isn’t a violent tackler, but he’s more than willing and he can effectively get runners on the ground. He displays effort to chase plays from the back side. Sources from Florida State rave about his intelligence and character. Overall, Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter."