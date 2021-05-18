Spring exit interviews: Can FSU's tight ends become a force in 2021?
Now that the dust has settled on the Florida State football team's 2021 spring semester, we're taking inventory of every position on the Seminoles' roster.
We'll break down how each position looks heading into the summer, what the expectations are for the fall, which players will be key contributors, and whether the group is trending in the right direction.
We continue the series today with the tight end position.
Projected starter: Redshirt junior Camren McDonald
This is one of the few positions on the Florida State football team that should feature very little drama during preseason camp -- at least when it comes to determining who will be the starter.
After serving in a backup role during his first two seasons at FSU, McDonald stepped into the starting lineup in 2020 and delivered a solid performance. In nine games, he caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He tied for second on the team in receptions, he was third in yards, and he was tied for the team high in TD catches.
The former four-star recruit was known more for his receiving ability coming out of high school, but he has improved as a blocker and now checks in at 6-foot-4 and 242 pounds. That's about 40 pounds heavier than he was listed at when coming out of high school in 2018.
According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald performed well as a pass-blocker this past season but needs some work on his run-blocking. That likely will be a primary point of emphasis for tight ends coach Chris Thomsen during preseason camp.
Additional Depth: Second-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell likes to use multiple tight ends -- sometimes two or three at a time -- and that is evident by the way this position group has expanded over the last 15 months.
