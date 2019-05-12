Mulberry speedster Arian Smith is focus of Spring Tour Stop No. 8
MULBERRY, Fla. -- New Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has made it clear that he wants speedy skill players for his up-tempo offense, and there aren't many better options when it comes to speed than Mulberry athlete Arian Smith.
Smith, who is a major FSU target, is one of the fastest players in the state of Florida. We were able to slow him down for a few minutes when the Warchant Spring Recruiting Tour came to town this past week, and he spoke about a variety of topics -- the Florida State offense, his track success, spring football and more.
Speedy Smith a wanted man by Seminoles, many others
There's not a lot that Mulberry High standout Arian Smith can't do when the football is in his hands.
His speed is unquestioned. Earlier this month, he won the state championship in the 200 meters, and he also placed second in the 100.
But Smith isn't just a track star, according to Mulberry head coach Kevin Wells.
"He brings a threat that is just special. He brings a lot of energy and dynamic play-making ability," Wells said. "He's a guy that [defenses] certainly have to respect, and that opens up a lot of other players. What's also special about Arian is his vision in seeing the field. He has a natural feel for how the blocks are going to break."
As one might imagine, there are a lot of colleges making a hard for Smith -- and some for both sports.
According to Smith, some of the main schools in the mix are FSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia, just to name a few.
Florida State is the school he has visited the most, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs.
"I'm really liking the new offense," Smith said of the Seminoles. "They are throwing the ball a lot, and for me, that would be a perfect fit. It's also not too far from home, so my parents and family can watch me play. I like Coach [Kendal] Briles. He likes to go. It goes fast. I like the plays they ran."
With Mulberry being located in Polk County, FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins is the Seminole staffer he has known for the longest period of time. And although he now speaks with several of the Florida State coaches, Smith said his relationship with Haggins is extremely strong.
