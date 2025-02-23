Sydney Bowles scores career-best 32 points as FSU upsets No. 20 Ga. Tech

Sydney Bowles grew up just minutes from Georgia Tech's campus. She went home on Sunday and helped lead shorthanded Florida State to an upset of the Yellow Jackets.

Bowles scored a career-best 32 points on 11 of 23 shooting, adding six assists and four rebounds as FSU stunned No. 20 Georgia Tech 73-70. Makayla Timpson produced 19 points and 16 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season and 45th of her FSU career.

FSU (22-6, 12-4 ACC) picked up a significant Quad 1 victory to strengthen the team's postseason seeding as part of the NCAA's NET rankings. On Jan. 26, FSU also upset No. 13 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The Seminoles played without star guards Ta'Niya Latson and O'Mariah Gordon, who were sitting on the team's bench. Both were announced as out due to injury.

Fueled by a six-point run and shooting over 70 percent, Bowles had nine points and two rebounds to help FSU pull ahead to a 57-49 at the end of the third period. Bonner was also crucial in the third period, adding six points in the frame.

It was the second straight game that FSU played without Latson and Gordon, with the Seminoles securing a 69-55 win over Pitt on Thursday in Tallahassee.

Bowles' previous career-high was 22 points in Texas A&M's win over Vanderbilt in March 2023. The junior guard from Lithonia, Ga., was averaging 9.1 points coming in to Sunday's game (her first season after transferring to FSU).

Timpson had her first double-double since the win over Wake on Feb. 2. The senior forward now has 91 blocks, extending her FSU single-season record.

Bonner had seven points and three rebounds. Carla Viegas had eight points, making a pair of 3-pointers.

Tianna Thompson had 19 points for Georgia Tech (21-7, 9-7).

