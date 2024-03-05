Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson named first-team All-ACC
Florida State Women’s Basketball student-athletes Ta’Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were each named to the All-ACC First Team, announced on Tuesday on ACC PM.
Timpson added to her awards list by also being selected to the ACC All-Defensive Team. Timpson and Latson are the first set of FSU teammates to be named to the All-ACC First Team in the same year since Kiah Gillespie and Nicki Ekhomu in 2020.
Timpson is also just the fourth Seminole to make the All-ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team in the same year, joining Jacinta Monroe, Natasha Howard and Morgan Jones. It is Timpson’s second consecutive ACC All-Defensive Team honor after making the team last year.
The Edison, Ga., native has enjoyed a career year in helping guide the Seminoles to a second straight 12-win season in ACC play. Timpson leads the conference in field goal percentage (57.7 percent) and blocked shots (81), leading the next closest player in the ACC by 21 blocks.
Timpson is closing in on two single-season records at FSU. Her 15 double-doubles this season tie Natasha Howard’s single-season mark set back in the 2013-14 season, with Timpson’s next one being the record breaker. She also has 81 blocked shots this year, which is four away from surpassing Monroe’s lofty mark of 84 set in the 2008-09 year.
Latson has produced a remarkable sophomore season, tying for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play. The Miami native is averaging 21.4 points, shooting 43.9 percent overall, picking up 4.2 rebounds per game as well as 4.4 assists per game.
Latson repeats as a first-team selection after elevating her production in ACC play, where she averaged 22.7 points per game and was fifth in the league with 4.9 assists per game. She had a signature stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State early in conference play.
2023-24 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, Fr., G, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Felisha Legette-Jack, Syracuse
Rookie of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, G, Notre Dame
Sixth Player of the Year: Oluchi Okananwa, Fr., G, Duke
Most Improved Player: Liatu King, Sr., F, Pitt
All-ACC First Team
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech 1603
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse 1463
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 1461
Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech 1402
Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State 1274
Deja Kelly, North Carolina 921
Aziaha James, NC State 871
Saniya Rivers, NC State 815
Makayla Timpson, Florida State 766
Liatu King, Pitt 765
All-ACC Second Team
Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame 715
Amari Robinson, Clemson 698
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame 651
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina 573
Kiki Jefferson, Louisville 504
Kymora Johnson, Virginia 437
Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech 358
Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech 349
Reigan Richardson, Duke 252
Olivia Cochran Louisville 224
All-Defensive Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 326
Makayla Timpson, Florida State 231
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech 170
Saniya Rivers, NC State 135
Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College 102
All-Freshman Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 412
Kymora Johnson, Virginia 304
Zoe Brooks, NC State 162
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke 125
Alyssa Latham, Syracuse 120
ACC Most Improved
Liatu King, Pitt 237
Aziaha James, NC State 226
Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech 121
ACC Sixth Player
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke 298
Zoe Brooks, NC State 277
Indya Nivar, North Carolina 98