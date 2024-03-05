Florida State Women’s Basketball student-athletes Ta’Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were each named to the All-ACC First Team, announced on Tuesday on ACC PM.

Timpson added to her awards list by also being selected to the ACC All-Defensive Team. Timpson and Latson are the first set of FSU teammates to be named to the All-ACC First Team in the same year since Kiah Gillespie and Nicki Ekhomu in 2020.

Timpson is also just the fourth Seminole to make the All-ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team in the same year, joining Jacinta Monroe, Natasha Howard and Morgan Jones. It is Timpson’s second consecutive ACC All-Defensive Team honor after making the team last year.

The Edison, Ga., native has enjoyed a career year in helping guide the Seminoles to a second straight 12-win season in ACC play. Timpson leads the conference in field goal percentage (57.7 percent) and blocked shots (81), leading the next closest player in the ACC by 21 blocks.

Timpson is closing in on two single-season records at FSU. Her 15 double-doubles this season tie Natasha Howard’s single-season mark set back in the 2013-14 season, with Timpson’s next one being the record breaker. She also has 81 blocked shots this year, which is four away from surpassing Monroe’s lofty mark of 84 set in the 2008-09 year.

Latson has produced a remarkable sophomore season, tying for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play. The Miami native is averaging 21.4 points, shooting 43.9 percent overall, picking up 4.2 rebounds per game as well as 4.4 assists per game.

Latson repeats as a first-team selection after elevating her production in ACC play, where she averaged 22.7 points per game and was fifth in the league with 4.9 assists per game. She had a signature stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State early in conference play.

2023-24 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, Fr., G, Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Felisha Legette-Jack, Syracuse

Rookie of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, G, Notre Dame

Sixth Player of the Year: Oluchi Okananwa, Fr., G, Duke

Most Improved Player: Liatu King, Sr., F, Pitt

All-ACC First Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech 1603

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse 1463

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 1461

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech 1402

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State 1274

Deja Kelly, North Carolina 921

Aziaha James, NC State 871

Saniya Rivers, NC State 815

Makayla Timpson, Florida State 766

Liatu King, Pitt 765

All-ACC Second Team

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame 715

Amari Robinson, Clemson 698

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame 651

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina 573

Kiki Jefferson, Louisville 504

Kymora Johnson, Virginia 437

Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech 358

Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech 349

Reigan Richardson, Duke 252

Olivia Cochran Louisville 224

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 326

Makayla Timpson, Florida State 231

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech 170

Saniya Rivers, NC State 135

Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College 102

All-Freshman Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame 412

Kymora Johnson, Virginia 304

Zoe Brooks, NC State 162

Oluchi Okananwa, Duke 125

Alyssa Latham, Syracuse 120

ACC Most Improved

Liatu King, Pitt 237

Aziaha James, NC State 226

Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech 121

ACC Sixth Player

Oluchi Okananwa, Duke 298

Zoe Brooks, NC State 277

Indya Nivar, North Carolina 98