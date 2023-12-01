Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is a game-time decision for the ACC championship game, according to a report by ESPN. No details about an injury to Rodemaker were disclosed and coach Mike Norvell did not offer any specifics in his Friday press conference in Charlotte, N.C.

"We are working through the process with Tate and we'll see what that means for tomorrow," an FSU spokesperson told the Osceola.

Rodemaker participated in FSU's practices that were open to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The redshirt junior made his second career start on Saturday at Florida, completing 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards. While Rodemaker often struggled, he made some of his best passes when it counted — including a fourth-and-3 completion to Ja'Khi Douglas in the fourth-quarter on the game-winning drive.

Rodemaker took a hit to the head, which was flagged for targeting, late in the game. He left the game for a few plays and Brock Glenn filled in. But Rodemaker returned on the final touchdown run by Trey Benson, going under center and handing off as Benson scored the game's final TD.

Norvell said Rodemaker was cleared to return to the game by FSU's medical staff. When he was re-evaluated on Sunday, Rodemaker had a "few symptoms." Norvell also confirmed Rodemaker was "limited" this week in practices.

Glenn would be the starter for FSU if Rodemaker isn't available. The true freshman has completed 3 of 4 passes for 35 yards in three games this fall.

"The game plan doesn't have to change a whole lot" if the Seminoles go to Glenn, Norvell said. "... If he has to go on the field, I have a lot of confidence in what that's going to look like."

No. 4 FSU (12-0) will play No. 12 Louisville (10-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPN).