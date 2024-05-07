Class of 2025 tight end prospect Hollis Davidson told the Osceola on Tuesday that he has scheduled an official visit with Florida State and two other programs. Davidson decommitted from Auburn on Monday after committing to the Tigers in earlier this year.

The four-star prospect will take his official visit to FSU on June 21. He will also take official visits to Florida on June 7 and Auburn on Nov. 23 for the Tigers' Iron Bowl game vs. Alabama.

The other teams he was considering at that time of his commitment to Auburn were Georgia Tech, Florida, Miami and Penn State. Davidson picked up an offer from Texas last week.

Davidson and Chase Loftin are the only two tight end prospects currently set to visit FSU this summer on official visits.