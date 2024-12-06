Three-star DE Tylon Lee signs with Florida State over Ole Miss

Three-star defensive end Tylon Lee has signed with Florida State. Lee is another late addition to the recruiting class after flipping from Ole Miss to FSU on Friday. He had been committed to both UCF and Ole Miss at some point during his recruiting process.

Lee was initially offered by FSU in the summer of 2023 and had been a regular on campus for unofficial visits over the next seven months. However, before his official visit to FSU this past weekend, Lee had not been on campus since this past February.