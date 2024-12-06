Three-star DE Tylon Lee signs with Florida State over Ole Miss

Three-star defensive end Tylon Lee has signed with Florida State. Lee is another late addition to the recruiting class after flipping from Ole Miss to FSU on Friday. He had been committed to both UCF and Ole Miss at some point during his recruiting process.
Lee was initially offered by FSU in the summer of 2023 and had been a regular on campus for unofficial visits over the next seven months. However, before his official visit to FSU this past weekend, Lee had not been on campus since this past February.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Lee: "Lee is a prospect that we feel can move around and make plays. You can line him up as a standup end. You can have his hand on the ground and let him rush the passer. You will see him use is hands to get off blocks. He shows some athletic ability on film. He will run down a ball carrier. He will play with a nice motor."
Please click on the link below to view Lee's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Lee: "Lee is a prospect that is just starting to grow into his body. He is long and has added some size since the last time we saw him on campus. He is a guy that will likely grow into a defensive tackle in college and will likely end up there in FSU's new three-man front scheme where he would play either as a three-technique or a five-technique."