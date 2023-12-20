Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Todd: "Todd is not a prospect that is going to step on campus and play right away. He has size and can move. He did get bigger as a senior and looked like more of a guard than a tackle. He is not easy for defensive ends to get around. Where we have some concern is if Todd goes against a defensive end that has a speed and quickness advantage."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Todd: "On his senior you can certainly see his size advantage against high school competition, but he has a lot to improve. He does show the ability to get to the second level as a lead blocker. However, he plays way too high whether it's run or pass blocking. He needs to play with more knee bend and learn to roll out of his hips. Todd does do a good job of establishing inside hands in limited pass protection highlights from this season. He also needs to work on his hip flexibility which will allow him to sit lower in his stance and be more explosive when coming off the ball. Todd does demonstrate a mean streak at times and that is always a plus for an offensive line prospect. You can really see his athletic ability in his junior tape and why FSU thinks he could potentially turn into an offensive tackle at the major college level. This was only his second playing football.