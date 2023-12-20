Three-star OT Jayden Todd signs with Florida State
Early Wednesday morning, offensive tackle commit Jayden Todd became the first player to send in his letter of intent to attend Florida State.
A three-star prospect out of Dublin (Ga.) West Laurens High School, Todd was a later addition to Mike Norvell’s 2024 class. Todd committed to Florida State on the same day that he was offered on Aug. 1. In addition to Florida State, Todd was also considering Virginia Tech and Liberty.
At 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, Todd only recently started playing varsity football in 2022 at West Laurens. Todd also played baseball for the Raiders.
Todd joins Manasse Itete, Jonathan Daniels and Tye Hylton as part of the offensive line class for the Seminoles.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Todd: "Todd is not a prospect that is going to step on campus and play right away. He has size and can move. He did get bigger as a senior and looked like more of a guard than a tackle. He is not easy for defensive ends to get around. Where we have some concern is if Todd goes against a defensive end that has a speed and quickness advantage."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Todd: "On his senior you can certainly see his size advantage against high school competition, but he has a lot to improve. He does show the ability to get to the second level as a lead blocker. However, he plays way too high whether it's run or pass blocking. He needs to play with more knee bend and learn to roll out of his hips. Todd does do a good job of establishing inside hands in limited pass protection highlights from this season. He also needs to work on his hip flexibility which will allow him to sit lower in his stance and be more explosive when coming off the ball. Todd does demonstrate a mean streak at times and that is always a plus for an offensive line prospect. You can really see his athletic ability in his junior tape and why FSU thinks he could potentially turn into an offensive tackle at the major college level. This was only his second playing football.
