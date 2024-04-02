"It was great — definitely a great atmosphere," Olesh said on the visit. "Actually as soon as I came in I got all the coaches (out here) saying what's up ... that's the first time that's ever happened to me so it was pretty cool."

As soon as he stepped foot on campus, Olesh got a very warm welcome from the Seminoles' coaching staff.

Three-star tight end prospect Andrew Olesh made his way down to Tallahassee for the first time on Monday to check out Florida State on an unofficial visit. The Seminoles offered Olesh on March 13 and the Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end used some of his final days of spring break to come and check out the program.

While only being able to stay for just the one day before heading back out on the road, Olesh got to build relationships and experience the campus.

"Relationships was a huge role in my visit. I got a campus tour and everything. All the facilities and everything look great — especially with all the new stuff coming in. It's definitely intriguing."

Despite an offer that came a bit out of the blue, Olesh wasted no time getting to know tight ends coach Chris Thomsen over the last few weeks.

"We talk pretty often," Olesh said. "He messages me every week just to check in on everything. I'm sure we're going to keep talking from now on about official visits and everything. ... I think he is a good coach. We were in a meeting a few hours ago and he was telling me about how they use their tight ends and I think he is really knowledgeable."

Olesh also got some face time with head coach Mike Norvell before departing and they also talked about building relationships and how they use the tight end in their offense. The way that Florida State uses their tight ends, and how many are on the field at the same time, is something that stood out to Olesh.

"They run a lot of 12 personnel (two tight ends), which is what I like — and some 13 (three tight ends). So for me, the more tight ends on the field, the better," he said.

Olesh expressed interest in returning to Florida State for an official visit but has not planned anything with the program. Following his visit, Olesh considers Florida State to now be a top contender in his recruitment alongside Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn.

When Olesh returns to Florida State, he looks forward to seeing more of the offense at work and building the relationships that he is making with the coaching staff.