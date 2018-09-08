Odds are, the Florida State offense will score a touchdown today.

The Seminoles, coming off a 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech in the opener Monday night, play FCS foe Samford tonight at Doak Campbell Stadium. And while the Bulldogs are hardly a pushover -- they were a playoff team last season and are coming off a 60-point win in their opener -- the Florida State offense should, in fact, find the end zone at some point in Game 2.

So we will keep that off our "three things to look for" list for this game. It should be assumed that the Seminoles will score touchdowns. But no matter what the score ends up being tonight, there are three things many Florida State fans are interested in seeing in Game 2 of the 2018 season. Starting with ...

Get Laborn the ball

For reasons that are still unclear, Khalan Laborn redshirted a season ago. And for reasons that weren't all that much clearer, he only got one offensive touch in Monday night's loss. What made that number even more confounding is what Laborn did with the one touch he did get -- an electric, 37-yard catch and run in which he reversed field like a modern day Peter Warrick.

Then he never touched the ball again. Except for a late kickoff return when his team was down by 21 points.

For what it's worth, head coach Willie Taggart seemed to know the question was coming earlier this week, even interrupting the reporter before he was finished asking about Laborn.

"Absolutely," Taggart said. "Absolutely. He's a ball player, and we will (get him the ball more)."

Said offensive coordinator Walt Bell: "Oh yeah. We definitely want him to be much more involved. I think that's pretty obvious to everybody; he's a really good football player with the ball in his hands, and we've got to continue to do that moving forward."

Create some turnovers