With five games left to go in the regular season for FSU men’s basketball, let’s take a look at three storylines as the Seminoles (14-12, 8-7 ACC) travel to play at Clemson on Saturday (7:45 p.m. on CW Network).

Hamilton's doghouse

Leonard Hamilton made a stunning admission when we asked about player leadership following the loss at Louisville on Feb. 3, essentially saying most of the players were quiet and not assertive enough. In the absence of that leadership, Hamilton has gone with an alternative: a doghouse. It’s clear that Chandler Jackson lived in it earlier this month, not playing in two games due to a coach’s decision. Jackson has emerged to offer up 17 points in the loss to Virginia and score 19 points (with three steals) in the win over BC. It’s clear that Primo Spears is living in the doghouse now, missing the BC game and a chunk of the Duke game. Will we see Spears return at Clemson? That remains to be determined as Hamilton is famously tight-lipped about his personnel decisions. But it is striking that Hamilton has needed to use the doghouse method twice and this deep into the season. It shows his frustration with the players and the lack of a leader along the lines of a Malik Osborne or Trent Forrest is glaring. Hamilton wins games with a deep rotation, often arguing his players 1 through 10 are better than the opposing coaches’ 1-10. And because of the style of defense Hamilton demands, he has often said the sweet spot is about 25 minutes per game for a player. Is it sustainable for five more games, meaning that Jamir Watkins, Jalen Warley and Jackson would need to log 30+ minutes each game — and avoid foul trouble — for FSU to win games? Maybe. But a roll of the dice. Against BC, Hamilton essentially played just eight and gave Tom House and De’Ante Green only three minutes apiece. FSU's depth looks different if Spears remains in the doghouse and/or if Darin Green Jr.’s shoulder injury keeps him out any length of time.

Jamir Watkins' consistency

Jamir Watkins has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, which by itself is pretty impressive. He is averaging 15.3 points during that stretch, too. Again, for a team that has been up and down, it's saying something that Watkins has been this productive each game. Two questions come to mind with Watkins: Where would FSU be without him? And perhaps because of that, is he worthy of consideration as a first-team All-ACC pick? The case for Watkins is easy as he leads FSU in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (5.7), averages 1.7 steals and has easily been FSU’s most consistent player. He has played at the caliber of an All-ACC selection in January and February. Courtesy of CBBAnalytics, here's a good look at how Watkins performs at various spots on the floor. Note the damage he makes in traffic and his success taking 3-pointers from the wings.

Before we get into names for selection, let’s clarify that the postseason All-ACC teams are picked by two media members in each of the league’s markets. So the voting is less Carolina-centric but can definitely be swayed by those who live in North Carolina and cover Duke, UNC, NC State and Wake on the regular. It’s easy to pencil in UNC’s RJ Davis and Clemson’s PJ Hall as first-team picks right now. Davis is a prolific scorer (21.3 points). Hall has scored in double figures in every game this season while averaging 7.1 rebounds. If you’re fond of players who average a double-double, UNC’s Armando Bacot does just that (14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds) and Miami’s Norchad Omier (17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds) nearly does, too. There are almost too many names to list, but here is a chart with the ACC’s scoring leaders. Watkins appears to stack up favorably and is worthy of discussion when voters sit down to do their ballots.

Projecting FSU's final five games