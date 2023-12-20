Towering three-star OT Manasse Itete signs with FSU
The first official signing of the Early Signing Window came from Modesto, California as three-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.
Itete joins Jayden Todd, Tye Hylton and Jonathan Daniels as part of the offensive line class recruited by Alex Atkins for the 2024 cycle. Itete is ranked as the 81st best tackle in the country and the
The 6'7, 290 pound tackle out of Modesto (Ca.) Central Catholic originally committed to USC on June 5. Itete decommitted from the Trojans on July 28 and then verbally committed to Florida State the following day.
From then onward, Itete stuck to his commitment to Florida State. He took no visits anywhere apart from his official visit to Florida State on Dec. 15. Itete chose the Seminoles over USC and Oregon State.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Itete: "First thing you notice on film is Itete allows defenders to engage him first. We would like to see him fire off the ball and get on a defender quickly. His technique is going to need work. He does move well and is very strong. Once he locks onto a defender they may as well blow the whistle dead. He is very good in the run game. He can climb to the second level and get onto linebackers and defensive backs. He has the tools to be a very good player at the next level. We project him more as a right tackle or guard."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Itete: "The first thing you notice after his size is the raw potential of Itete. He is extremely athletic for his size. He has outstanding feet, very good lateral movement, above average speed and is a physical player. Has long arms, which are an asset in pass protection. He does have a tendency to play with a narrow base but that will improve with reps. Itete is a guy who could compete for playing time as early as his redshirt freshman season."