The first official signing of the Early Signing Window came from Modesto, California as three-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

Itete joins Jayden Todd, Tye Hylton and Jonathan Daniels as part of the offensive line class recruited by Alex Atkins for the 2024 cycle. Itete is ranked as the 81st best tackle in the country and the

The 6'7, 290 pound tackle out of Modesto (Ca.) Central Catholic originally committed to USC on June 5. Itete decommitted from the Trojans on July 28 and then verbally committed to Florida State the following day.

From then onward, Itete stuck to his commitment to Florida State. He took no visits anywhere apart from his official visit to Florida State on Dec. 15. Itete chose the Seminoles over USC and Oregon State.