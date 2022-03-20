Trio of 4-star prospects from Georgia open up about FSU visits

The Florida State football program hosted a number of visits from in-state prospects as well as recruits from the Seminoles' border state of Georgia over the weekend. On Sunday, FSU welcomed three impressive Peach State natives in four-star defensive backs Kayin Lee and Caleb Downs, and 2024 four-star wideout Zion Ragins. All three intriguing Georgia products broke down their visits, meetings with the FSU staff, and much more. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Lee: FSU visit 'more than I expected'

In what was his first visit to FSU, four-star cornerback Kayin Lee revealed that the Seminoles' staff exceeded his original expectations coming into the trip. “It was great,” Lee said. “A little bit more than I expected, actually.” When he met with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, Lee praised Woodson for being able, “to talk straight football and off-the-field things.” “He is straight up,” Lee said. “He wants to see you be great, execute, and get your degree. Focus on academics and go the league and follow your dreams, stuff like that.” Lee continued on what attracts him to Woodson as his possible future position coach. “The way he is a family guy,” Lee said. “He takes very much pride in his family. So do I.” The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back said the visit focused on much more than football. “We got to go on a tour around the facilities. They put a lot of emphasis on how you stand on academics,” Lee said. “How knowledge can take you a long ways. Stuff like that.” Lee also was able to sit in on some team meetings, and he offered his takeaways from those. “I can come in and play early, stuff like that,” Lee said. “A lot of stuff they do, we already have at my school, so it translates.” After stating the visit was better than expected, Lee delved deeper into why that was. “Just the way that I got the feel for it. To be able to get a feel for it, not just over the phone. It most definitely moved them up with where I’m at,” Lee said. “That’s good. I know for a fact this is a school I have my eyes on.” Of course, Lee was also able to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell. “It was pretty good; he was just telling me a lot of great things,” Lee said. “Things about football, about school, about campus and the people that are on campus, stuff like that. There was a lot that was good about it.” As far as a return trip, Lee stated he plans to visit FSU again either in the summer or even possibly for FSU’s spring game on April 9. So what else does he want to learn about the 'Noles? “Looking at their defensive backs and seeing how many guys are coming back, stuff like that,” Lee said. “See what guys I can learn from, things like that.”

Four-star 2024 receiver Zion Ragins checked out FSU on Sunday.

Ragins impressed by FSU focus on academics

Speedy 2024 wideout Zion Ragins enjoyed several aspects of his FSU visit, including getting to check out FSU’s facilities and even the track and field area. Because he is interested in running track and playing football in college, Ragins said it's a plus that the Seminoles have such a strong track program. “I went to see the facilities, the track, and I went around the campus,” Ragins said. “It’s pretty and beautiful. I like the brick -- the brick makes it pop out.” Some one-on-one attention from the FSU coaching staff, including FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, and a tour of campus was what stood out to Ragins. “It was special. I think it means he wants me here,” Ragins said of Atkins taking so much time. “They all want me here. I think it’s the move. Top three.” Ragins then broke down the key reasons why FSU is now top three in his recruitment. “Because just the love from the coaches and stuff,” he said. “You can tell and they show that they love each other and this family around this place.” A heavy focus on coursework and studies was also evident to Ragins. “All they talked about was school and academics, really,” the four-star receiver said. “You could tell they weren’t really focused on football, they were focused on academics more than football.” That included the message from FSU wideouts coach Ron Dugans. “He cares about academics more than football," Ragins said. "So he wants them to be smarter and then bring it to the field.” Later, Ragins spoke with Norvell. “It was good. We were talking about family and everything. He talked to my mom on the phone,” Ragins said. “We are coming back down here in the summer, but I don’t know when.” Ragins said the love from the coaching staff is another reason why FSU makes his top three. “It’s just the community family vibe,” Ragins said. “I like it a lot. And the view.”

Downs gets re-connected with Seminoles' coaches

Four-star DB Caleb Downs meets FSU co-defensive coordinator Adam Fuller