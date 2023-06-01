But after one year playing for UCF, Faurot is returning home. The Tallahassee native and FSU baseball legacy announced Thursday that he's transferring back home to play for the Seminoles, becoming the third transfer to commit to FSU of the day.

Drew Faurot didn't take the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps with the Florida State baseball team out of high school.

Faurot arrives at FSU coming off one of the best freshman seasons by a batter in UCF history. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound switch hitter emerged as the Knights' primary shortstop, started 57 of their 59 games and hit .252 with 15 home runs (the most by a freshman in UCF history), 51 runs batted in and 41 runs scored.

Whether UCF's decision to fire head coach Greg Lovelady contributed to Faurot's decision to leave or not, he'll now be playing back in his hometown after graduating from Florida High as the No. 128 overall prospect, No. 28 shortstop and No. 26 player from Florida in the 2022 class, per Perfect Game.

Faurot, who was a first-team All-Big Bend player his senior year, was also a quarterback at Florida High, throwing for 1,079 yards, rushing 538 yards and accounting for 17 total touchdowns (8 passing, 9 rushing) his senior season.

Faurot's father, Adam Faurot, hit .331 over the 1995 and 1996 seasons at FSU with 125 hits, 103 runs, six home runs and 78 RBI before a minor-league professional career from 1996 through 1999.

In deciding to transfer to FSU, Faurot emerges as a likely option to replace Jordan Carrion as the Seminoles' shortstop. If that's the case, FSU head coach Link Jarrett will likely spend much of the offseason working with Faurot on his fielding. He committed a team-high 17 errors and posted a .917 fielding percentage as a freshman at UCF.

Faurot is the third transfer portal addition for the Seminoles this offseason, joining Alabama outfielder Max Williams and North Florida infielder Alex Lodise each of whom announced their decisions earlier on Thursday.

