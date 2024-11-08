UF commit Devin Jackson discusses offer from Patrick Surtain, FSU

His offer from Florida State came directly from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, whom Jackson holds a tremendous amount of respect.

The three-star safety prospect holds 27 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer. He also holds offers from Georgia, LSU, Nebraska and Ole Miss among others. Jackson has been committed to Florida since July 31.

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy defensive back Devin Jackson was on Florida State's campus on Saturday as the Seminoles hosted North Carolina. It was the first time that the Gator commit had been on Florida State's campus in over a year and, as the Seminoles offered Jackson before the game, it seems like they'd like for him to return a tad more frequently.

"It was a good moment," Jackson said on getting the offer from Surtain. "You know he was in the NFL and he has years of doing good in the NFL. It felt good to have a DB like that offer me and see the potential inside of me."

"He has a lot of passion for the game. He explained to us what they did on the field and how they are going to come back tomorrow and build on it," Jackson added.

While committed to Florida, an offer from the Seminoles has turned out to be a big deal to Jackson.

"I think of it as a big deal because my family grew up as Florida State fans," Jackson said. "I live in a Florida State family. My dad really loves Florida State and my grandparents, too."

Jackson still remains committed to the Gators but with a long way to go in his recruitment and with an FSU offer now on the table, a battle between the two Florida rivals may be brewing in the distant future.

"I feel like they are doing right now, they are getting it together," Jackson said on his commitment to the Gators. "You still need to keep your options open. I'm still committed but I need to keep my options open. You'll never know what can happen."

Jackson said he plans a return trip to Florida State's campus in the future.