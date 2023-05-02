JACKSONVILLE — Florida State battled. But the Seminoles couldn’t limit Florida’s big innings.

Facing a four-run deficit before they even came up to the plate, the Seminoles responded with five runs in the bottom of the first. But that was all the runs they could generate in a 7-5 loss to Florida as the Gators completed the season sweep at 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth, tying the game and then taking the lead. Caglianone’s 26th home run of the season was short of majestic but just long enough to clear the 321-foot sign in left field.

The Seminoles (15-28) had just four hits after the first inning and had opportunities. Two notable ones: FSU loaded the bases in the fourth but Cam Smith and Nander de Sedas each struck out, and Smith’s one-out triple in the seventh inning ended with de Sedas’ strikeout and Treyton Rank’s flyout. And in the eighth, Jaime Ferrer struck out looking with two on base to end the inning.

FSU hit just 2 of 12 with runners in scoring position.

Smith went 2 for 4 with a pair of triples, the first of which was part of FSU’s five-run first inning. Jaime Ferrer put FSU on the board with an RBI double, Tibbs had an RBI single, Smith had an RBI triple and de Sedas reached on a fielder’s choice (an errant throw by the pitcher allowed the fifth run to score).

DeAmez Ross went 2 for 3 and Carrion went 2 for 4 for FSU.

A crowd of 8,210 watched Florida (36-10) sweep the season series in what was a bizarre first inning. Ben Barrett gave up four earned runs, allowing a walk and hitting two batters while also giving up a pair of hits. FSU needed to use four relievers the rest of the way: Andrew Armstrong (3.2 innings, two ER), Ryan Denison (two innings, one earned run), Brennen Oxford (two shutout innings).

UF starter Clete Hartzog did not record an out and was credited with all five of FSU’s runs. But Nick Ficarrotta and Blake Purnell shut down the Seminoles the rest of the way.