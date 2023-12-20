Versatile two-sport athlete BJ Gibson signs with FSU
One of the most versatile athletes in Florida State’s 2024 class, BJ Gibson signed with the school on Wednesday. Gibson is viewed as one of the top 10 athletes in the nation by Rivals and FSU announced him as a receiver/defensive back.
Gibson is one of a handful of football-baseball signees, including Kam Davis and Camdon Frier. He at one time was committed to play baseball at Tennessee, but chose the Seminoles in April on the day of the team’s spring game — one of about a half dozen visits to FSU’s campus in 2023.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Gibson had 1,086 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.
A Rivals four-star prospect, he was also selected to the Georgia Public Broadcasting all-state team for all classifications.
Gibson also hit .472 with eight home runs, 36 runs scored and 34 RBI as a junior in 2022. An outfielder-pitcher, Gibson also plans to play baseball at FSU.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Gibson: "Gibson reminds me of former Seminole receiver Preston Parker. This kid is the jack of all trades. He can play receiver, running back, defensive back and even return kicks and punts on special teams. There may not be a more underrated player in FSU class. He is another prospect who committed early on and never changed his mind."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Gibson: "Gibson looks like a natural at wide receiver. He has sure hands, adjust to the ball well and can make contested catches. He can line up on or the outside or in the slot and be highly productive out of both spots. He does a great job of adjusting to the ball on deep passes and is very good at catching passes over his shoulder. Shows excellent concentration and has the ability to pick up yards after the catch with his speed and change of direction. He is willing to go into the middle of the field and make catches. Not many, if any, highlights of him blocking and there will probably need to be some development there and in his route running ability."
