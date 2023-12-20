One of the most versatile athletes in Florida State’s 2024 class, BJ Gibson signed with the school on Wednesday. Gibson is viewed as one of the top 10 athletes in the nation by Rivals and FSU announced him as a receiver/defensive back.

Gibson is one of a handful of football-baseball signees, including Kam Davis and Camdon Frier. He at one time was committed to play baseball at Tennessee, but chose the Seminoles in April on the day of the team’s spring game — one of about a half dozen visits to FSU’s campus in 2023.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Gibson had 1,086 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.

A Rivals four-star prospect, he was also selected to the Georgia Public Broadcasting all-state team for all classifications.

Gibson also hit .472 with eight home runs, 36 runs scored and 34 RBI as a junior in 2022. An outfielder-pitcher, Gibson also plans to play baseball at FSU.