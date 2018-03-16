Ticker
Videos and Photos: 'The Chase' workouts (New Mark Snyder)

FSU sports Info.
FSU

Videos and photos by Seminoles.com and Colin Abbey

Coach Mark Snyder gets mic'd up at The Chase

  Special Teams Coordinator Alonzo Hampton gets mic'd up at The Chase 

  Defensive Coordinator Harlon Barnett gets mic'd up at Day 7 of The Chase 

Fresh legs after the 'Chase'

  Coach Greg Frey gets mic'd up at Day 6 of The Chase 

  Coach Raymond Woodie gets mic'd up at Day 5 of The Chase 

  Coach David Kelly gets mic'd up at Day 3 of The Chase 

  OC Walt Bell gets mic'd up at Day 3 of The Chase 

  Coach Odell Haggins gets mic'd up at Day 2 of The Chase 

Photos from The Chase

