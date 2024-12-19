Wake Forest starting OT Keagen Trost expected to visit FSU

Wake Forest starting offensive tackle Keagen Trost confirmed with the Osceola that he will be taking a visit to FSU this weekend. Trost is expected to arrive in Tallahassee on Friday and will spend part of Saturday with Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and the FSU staff.

Trost started 11 games for Wake Forest in 2024, logging 766 snaps from scrimmage. He played over 600 snaps at right tackle and over 100 snaps at left tackle for the Deacon Demons. According to PFF stats, Trost gave up 15 total quarterback pressures in 486 pass-blocking situations.

There are a number of schools involved with Trost. He reportedly visited Nebraska on Wednesday and is expected to visit Missouri before arriving at Florida State. He also has received offers from Illinois, Kansas, Virginia, Cal, Northwestern, Arizona and Stanford since entering the transfer portal earlier this week.