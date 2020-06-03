War Chat: Kez McCorvey joins us to relive FSU's 1993 win over Florida
His heroics might have been forgotten by some when Charlie Ward hit Warrick Dunn down the left sideline for that all-time memorable touchdown, but Kez McCorvey's two second-half TD catches were instrumental in leading Florida State to a 33-21 win over the Florida Gators in 1993.
And we'll get to those big plays in a moment.
But first, if you're going to write about the '93 Florida State-Florida game, you have to start with THE play.
McCorvey was on the field for it, of course. And even 27 years later, he can remember in crystal clarity what it was like watching Dunn sprint down that sideline for the game-clinching score -- a touchdown that also just so happened to secure a berth in the national championship game.
McCorvey said he was running a 12-yard skinny post on the play, but knew he wasn't going to be open because of the coverage. He then turned back toward Ward, and the next thing he saw was Dunn streaking down the sideline.
"I remember seeing Warrick Dunn with the ball," said McCorvey, who is Warchant's latest guest in our "War Chat" series. "And I remember seeing the safety coming from the other side, the back side where I was at. And I remember trying to outrun him to get into position to block.
"So, in all the Warrick Dunn pictures, you see me running. I think I'm the next closest guy to him running down the sideline. And I'm thinking about making a block, but saying to myself, 'Man, he is not going to catch him.' I think it was (Michael) Gilmore. And I said, 'Gilmore. You are not going to catch him, buddy.'"
Gilmore didn't. Because, as Gene Deckerhoff famously said during the play, Dunn "separated" from the Florida safety. And then after sprinting past him, he then proceeded to shuffle into the end zone for the biggest touchdown in a career full of big touchdowns.
As great as that moment was -- and it could very well be the most famous single play in Florida State history -- the reality is that it never should have come down to that in the first place.
The Seminoles had dominated the Gators in The Swamp all afternoon. They were up 27-7 after McCorvey caught back-to-back touchdowns from Ward in the third quarter.
Florida coach Steve Spurrier made a change at quarterback, replacing freshman Danny Wuerffel with Terry Dean. The Gators then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, converting a number of critical third- and fourth-downs to keep the possessions alive.
William Floyd also had a critical fumble in the fourth quarter, deep inside Florida territory. If the Seminoles had scored on that drive, the Ward-Dunn play almost certainly never happens.
But it did. And Seminole fans will never, ever forget it.
After Jack Jackson scored on a bobbling, 31-yard catch with 5:52 remaining, the Gators had cut Florida State's lead to 27-21. And the Seminoles were in danger of seeing their national championship hopes dashed at the hands of their arch rivals.
"I don't want to sound like that guy, but what makes a champion a champion is you do believe," McCorvey said. "And we just really believed we were supposed to be the champions.
"In the past, like when we played Miami, we'd get in situations like that and think, 'Oh, not again.' Because you have a history with that. But when you beat your rival (like the Seminoles routinely did against Florida back then), guess what? You don't feel that way."
McCorvey says the Seminoles had all the confidence in the world they were going to win that game.
And it certainly didn't hurt that they had No. 17 on their side.
Despite a noise level so loud that Spurrier famously had to cover his ears, Ward didn't flinch. He avoided pressure, rolled to his left and hit his roommate on a perfectly thrown pass. And his roommate then silenced all those Florida fans when he hit the afterburners -- thanks in part to a critical block/screen by Tamarick Vanover -- and sprinted past everyone in orange and blue.
A little more than a month later, that same Florida State team was celebrating a national championship.
