His heroics might have been forgotten by some when Charlie Ward hit Warrick Dunn down the left sideline for that all-time memorable touchdown, but Kez McCorvey's two second-half TD catches were instrumental in leading Florida State to a 33-21 win over the Florida Gators in 1993. And we'll get to those big plays in a moment. But first, if you're going to write about the '93 Florida State-Florida game, you have to start with THE play.

McCorvey was on the field for it, of course. And even 27 years later, he can remember in crystal clarity what it was like watching Dunn sprint down that sideline for the game-clinching score -- a touchdown that also just so happened to secure a berth in the national championship game.

McCorvey said he was running a 12-yard skinny post on the play, but knew he wasn't going to be open because of the coverage. He then turned back toward Ward, and the next thing he saw was Dunn streaking down the sideline. "I remember seeing Warrick Dunn with the ball," said McCorvey, who is Warchant's latest guest in our "War Chat" series. "And I remember seeing the safety coming from the other side, the back side where I was at. And I remember trying to outrun him to get into position to block. "So, in all the Warrick Dunn pictures, you see me running. I think I'm the next closest guy to him running down the sideline. And I'm thinking about making a block, but saying to myself, 'Man, he is not going to catch him.' I think it was (Michael) Gilmore. And I said, 'Gilmore. You are not going to catch him, buddy.'" Gilmore didn't. Because, as Gene Deckerhoff famously said during the play, Dunn "separated" from the Florida safety. And then after sprinting past him, he then proceeded to shuffle into the end zone for the biggest touchdown in a career full of big touchdowns.