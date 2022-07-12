Warchant Top 40: Florida State's top five football players are revealed

No. 5 -- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett If he stays healthy, he could be one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. Lovett's combination of size, power and quickness makes him a really tough assignment for any opposing offensive lineman. And he combines with senior Robert Cooper to give the Seminoles one of the best 1-2 combos at defensive tackle in the ACC. Lovett was an honorable mention All-ACC member a season ago. He played 11 games and made 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks. He more than doubled his production from the year before when he battled injuries. And if Lovett can make a similar jump in 2022, then he will be a force for the Florida State defense. Individual rankings: Gene (10), Ira (5), Corey (5), Jeff (5), Aslan (8), Tom (5), Austin (5).

Cornerback Omarion 'Duke' Cooper (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 4 -- Sophomore cornerback Omarion 'Duke' Cooper Only made three starts a season ago for the Seminoles, but showcased serious playmaking ability and competitive spirit as a true freshman. He battled an ailment in the preseason and barely practiced in August, but by the time the final month rolled around, he was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. Against Miami, he had four pass breakups and an interception in his first career start -- the first ACC freshman cornerback to have a game like that in eight years. He also had an interception at Clemson. He then carried over that strong play into the spring, where he was the Seminoles' best and most consistent cornerback. He has all the makings of being an All-ACC caliber DB by the time his career is over. It might even happen as early as this season. Individual rankings: Gene (4), Ira (8), Corey (3), Jeff (4), Aslan (4), Tom (6), Austin (8).

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman (Gene Williams)

No. 3 -- Redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman He could very well be the missing piece for the Florida State offense, as the Seminoles haven't had a go-to receiver in quite a while. And last year's receiving corps was one of the worst in the conference, one of the worst in all of Power 5 football, in fact. Pittman can help change that. The Oregon transfer is a unique playmaker. Not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest ... but he's one of the most competitive and confident players on the team. He made contested catch after contested catch all spring long for the Seminoles. Pittman had 38 career catches at Oregon for 547 yards and two touchdowns -- he very well could exceed those numbers this season for the Seminoles if he stays healthy. He also should help shore up FSU's woeful punt-return game as well. Individual rankings: Gene (5), Ira (10), Corey (4), Jeff (2), Aslan (2), Tom (3), Austin (7).

Defensive back Jammie Robinson (FSU Sports Information)

No. 2 -- Redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson Arguably one of the best returning safeties in the country. All the South Carolina transfer did in his first season with the Seminoles in 2021 was register a team-leading 85 tackles to go along with a team-high four interceptions. In the season finale against the Florida Gators, he racked up a career-high 18 tackles and an interception -- the only player in the nation to have more than 16 tackles and a pick in the same game last fall. He was named first team All-ACC for his performance in 2021, and he should be better this season. When defensive coordinator Adam Fuller moved Robinson to safety full-time after the first month of the season, the defense improved exponentially. His talent, physicality and leadership make him not only the most important defensive player on the team but one of the most important in the entire ACC. Individual rankings: Gene (2), Ira (2), Corey (2), Jeff (3), Aslan (3), Tom (3), Austin (3).

Quarterback Jordan Travis (USAToday Sports Images)