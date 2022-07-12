Warchant Top 40: Florida State's top five football players are revealed
We made it! Another year and another Warchant Top 40 in the books.
After counting down No. 6 through No. 40 over the past couple of weeks, today we unveil the top five Florida State football players entering the 2022 preseason -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU this fall.
(Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)
The list was compiled through voting by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Jeff Cameron, Aslan Hajivandi, Tom Lang and Austin Cox.
Here are the previous segments that have already been published:
No. 5 -- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett
If he stays healthy, he could be one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. Lovett's combination of size, power and quickness makes him a really tough assignment for any opposing offensive lineman. And he combines with senior Robert Cooper to give the Seminoles one of the best 1-2 combos at defensive tackle in the ACC. Lovett was an honorable mention All-ACC member a season ago. He played 11 games and made 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks. He more than doubled his production from the year before when he battled injuries. And if Lovett can make a similar jump in 2022, then he will be a force for the Florida State defense.
Individual rankings: Gene (10), Ira (5), Corey (5), Jeff (5), Aslan (8), Tom (5), Austin (5).
No. 4 -- Sophomore cornerback Omarion 'Duke' Cooper
Only made three starts a season ago for the Seminoles, but showcased serious playmaking ability and competitive spirit as a true freshman. He battled an ailment in the preseason and barely practiced in August, but by the time the final month rolled around, he was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. Against Miami, he had four pass breakups and an interception in his first career start -- the first ACC freshman cornerback to have a game like that in eight years. He also had an interception at Clemson. He then carried over that strong play into the spring, where he was the Seminoles' best and most consistent cornerback. He has all the makings of being an All-ACC caliber DB by the time his career is over. It might even happen as early as this season.
Individual rankings: Gene (4), Ira (8), Corey (3), Jeff (4), Aslan (4), Tom (6), Austin (8).
No. 3 -- Redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman
He could very well be the missing piece for the Florida State offense, as the Seminoles haven't had a go-to receiver in quite a while. And last year's receiving corps was one of the worst in the conference, one of the worst in all of Power 5 football, in fact. Pittman can help change that. The Oregon transfer is a unique playmaker. Not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest ... but he's one of the most competitive and confident players on the team. He made contested catch after contested catch all spring long for the Seminoles. Pittman had 38 career catches at Oregon for 547 yards and two touchdowns -- he very well could exceed those numbers this season for the Seminoles if he stays healthy. He also should help shore up FSU's woeful punt-return game as well.
Individual rankings: Gene (5), Ira (10), Corey (4), Jeff (2), Aslan (2), Tom (3), Austin (7).
No. 2 -- Redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson
Arguably one of the best returning safeties in the country. All the South Carolina transfer did in his first season with the Seminoles in 2021 was register a team-leading 85 tackles to go along with a team-high four interceptions. In the season finale against the Florida Gators, he racked up a career-high 18 tackles and an interception -- the only player in the nation to have more than 16 tackles and a pick in the same game last fall. He was named first team All-ACC for his performance in 2021, and he should be better this season. When defensive coordinator Adam Fuller moved Robinson to safety full-time after the first month of the season, the defense improved exponentially. His talent, physicality and leadership make him not only the most important defensive player on the team but one of the most important in the entire ACC.
Individual rankings: Gene (2), Ira (2), Corey (2), Jeff (3), Aslan (3), Tom (3), Austin (3).
No. 1 -- Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis
This was an absolute no-brainer. If the Florida State Seminoles are going to have a successful season in 2022, the offense will have to improve significantly. And for the offense to do that, Travis is going to have to lead the way. The dynamic dual-threat QB wrestled the job away from McKenzie Milton after September last season and led the Seminoles to a 5-2 record over his final seven starts of the season -- the two losses were close ones at Clemson and Florida. Travis, when healthy, is a unique offensive weapon. He's growing as a passer and is one of the most elusive running quarterbacks in the country. He finished off his sophomore season by throwing for over 200 yards in each of his last three games. Against Florida, he threw for 202 yards and ran for another 102 and totaled three touchdowns. Travis has more weapons this year and should have a much better offensive line. If the passing game -- which overall was one of the worst in the Power 5 -- can become adequate to good, to go along with the rushing attack the Seminoles are expected to have, then the Florida State offense could make a giant leap in 2022. And if Travis can stay healthy, the Seminoles should have a chance in every game they play.
Individual rankings: Gene (1), Ira (1), Corey (1), Jeff (1), Aslan (1), Tom (1), Austin (1).
