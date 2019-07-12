As always the list, which was compiled by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark and ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron, will be revealed in segments. The fifth installment today features players No. 6 through No. 10.

We're looking ahead to the start of the 2019 football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2019 (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

Player No. 10 -- Sophomore running back Khalan Laborn

Laborn may just be the most intriguing name on this entire list. Even though he had just one play from scrimmage last season, it sure did resonate.

The former five-star running back caught a swing pass in the opener vs. Virginia Tech, made a couple of dazzling moves and then raced 37 yards across the field before finally being tackled by the sideline. Weirdly, he didn't touch the ball again for the rest of that loss to the Hokies.

Then when he touched the ball again, on a kickoff return the following week, he suffered a season-ending injury. But Laborn, who was one of the stars of the 2018 spring game, was back in time to participate this spring and should be 100 percent healthy in August.

Cam Akers still figures to be the starter for the Seminoles at running back, but the electric Laborn could help provide a terrific 1-2 punch at the position.

Voting recap: Gene Williams: 11; Ira Schoffel: 15; Corey Clark: 15; Jeff Cameron: 5.