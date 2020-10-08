It has taken on a new look due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, but the Warchant Report is back for another Florida State football season.

Instead of meeting in-studio as usual, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, senior writer Corey Clark and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- came together virtually this week to break down the Seminoles' game this Saturday at Notre Dame.

Among the topics discussed are what QB Jordan Travis brings to the Seminoles' offense, what changes might be needed on defense and what to look for in this game at South Bend.

