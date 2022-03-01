Warchant TV: FSU strength coach Josh Storms talks Tour of Duty

Florida State's spring football season will begin on Saturday, but plenty of work has already been logged in over the winter.

Offseason conditioning or "Tour of Duty" has been ongoing and Tuesday's session was open to the media. Director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms reflected on the evolution of the program over the last two years and discussed standouts including Dennis Briggs, Joshua Burrell and Derrick McLendon, as well as promising takes on transfers Jared Verse and Kayden Lyles.

