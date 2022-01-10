Warchant TV: New FSU QBs coach Tony Tokarz talks promotion, players, more

Tony Tokarz used Monday's formal introduction as FSU's quarterbacks coach to discuss his admiration of mentor Mike Norvell and his excitement to return as an on-filed coach; Tokarz had been a senior analyst since arriving in Tallahassee with Norvell.

Tokarz also expressed his confidence in Jordan Travis stating, "He's a stud. He is our quarterback." On blue-chip incoming freshman A.J. Duffy, Tokarz said his intelligence stands out and that emerging sophomore Tate Rodemaker has physically made great gains.

Here are more updates from that interview, which you also can watch in its entirety below.

