Warchant TV Roundtable: Grading FSU's comings and goings in transfer portal

The Florida State football team brought in 10 transfers this past January to take part in spring practice, and the Seminoles are still on the hunt for more. On the flip side, FSU has seen more than a dozen players leave through the portal since the end of last season.

In this Warchant Roundtable discussion, we evaluate how well the Seminoles have met their needs, which positions are still being targeted for late additions, and how Mike Norvell's staff did overall in terms of improving the roster.

This week's panel features Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Jeff Cameron and Aslan Hajivandi.

