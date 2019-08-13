On the heels of his waiver approval and instant eligibility, former Louisville QB Jordan Travis meets with the media to discuss the decision, why he chose Florida State and his mindset for camp. Alex Hornibrook, who has had a seamless transfer as a graduate, talked about getting acclimated to the Briles offense while head football coach Willie Taggart set the table for FSU's goal in Bradenton at IMG Academy.

