A couple news items involving two familiar Florida State faces came out of Friday's practice. First, it was announced that wide receiver great Peter Warrick will have his jersey retired during the 2018 football season. Then came the news that former player and current defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame as a student-athlete.

Warrick played for Bobby Bowden during the 1995-99 seasons. He was named a consensus All-American and finished his career leading FSU to the 1999 national championship. In that 2000 Sugar Bowl, he earned MVP honors racking up over 160 receiving yards, had three touchdowns including a 59-yard punt return. He still holds the record for the most career touchdown catches at FSU with 31.

The date for the official retiring of Warrick's jersey is still to be decided, but should be sometime during the fall season.