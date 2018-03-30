A couple news items involving two familiar Florida State faces came out of Friday's practice. First, it was announced that wide receiver great Peter Warrick will have his jersey retired during the 2018 football season. Then came the news that former player and current defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame as a student-athlete.
Warrick played for Bobby Bowden during the 1995-99 seasons. He was named a consensus All-American and finished his career leading FSU to the 1999 national championship. In that 2000 Sugar Bowl, he earned MVP honors racking up over 160 receiving yards, had three touchdowns including a 59-yard punt return. He still holds the record for the most career touchdown catches at FSU with 31.
The date for the official retiring of Warrick's jersey is still to be decided, but should be sometime during the fall season.
Peter Warrick #9 jersey to be retired.— Gene Deckerhoff (@gened01) March 30, 2018
All time FSU TD receiver, consensus All America, and MVP. 1999 Orange Bowl. Congrats PW! Go Noles! pic.twitter.com/Aoa4QOFtBq
Odell Haggins was an All-American defensive lineman for the Seminoles from 1986-89. During his playing days, FSU posted a 39-8-1 record and was also was part of four bowl-winning teams. Haggins earned Kodak, Walter Camp and UPI All-American honors as a senior in 1989.
Following college, he went on to play in the NFL for three years with the 49ers and Bills before returning to Florida State to finish his degree and begin coaching for Bobby Bowden.
Haggins, who is entering his 25th season as a coach at FSU, has coached 17 defensive linemen that have been selected in the NFL Draft, including four first-round selections. He is also 2-0 as a head coach after taking over as the 'Noles' interim head coach at the tail end of the 2017 season.
The induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 7.
The newest member of the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame: Odell Haggins.#SpringBall | #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/7SoYcDxew0— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018
