Johnny Wilson has decided to return to Florida State for a second season in 2023, he and NIL collective The Battle's End announced on social media on Friday.

Wilson caught 43 passes for 897 yards (a 20.9-yard average) and five touchdowns, leading the Seminoles in all three categories. He had three 100-yard receiving games (Louisville, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma) but saved his best game for last.

While Wilson dropped a wide-open deep ball against the Sooners, he set season highs for receptions (eight) and receiving yards (202) in the 35-32 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl. His 202 receiving yards nearly matched the 243 he had in his two seasons at Arizona State.

Wilson’s ability to stretch the field brought a new dimension to FSU’s offense in 2022, although he had some notable drops that prevented him from surpassing the 1,000-yard mark. But he will have a chance in 2023 to record the 14th 1,000-yard receiving season in FSU history and first since Tamorrion Terry in 2019.

His decision to return anchors a receiving group that is deep with Mycah Pittman, Malik McClain, Kentron Poitier, Ja’Khi Douglas, Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann. FSU also welcomes back Winston Wright Jr., who missed the 2022 season due to injuries sustained as a passenger in car accident. Five-star receiver Hykeem Williams also arrives in January as an early enrollee.

The most significant loss from the group is Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson, who had 30 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns. Keyshawn Helton has also announced his transfer to Cincinnati.

FSU has seen a large group of prominent FSU players choose to return for the 2023 season, including Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Fabien Lovett, Tatum Bethune and now Wilson. Jared Verse has yet to announce his intentions.