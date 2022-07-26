With 'foundation' set, Mike Norvell believes FSU will take next step

On the eve of the start of his third preseason camp as head football coach at Florida State, Mike Norvell seemed more optimistic than ever about his team. Or, more to the point, his entire program. He must've used the word "excited" a dozen times during his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday. From the offensive line depth, to the buy-in from his players, to the summer workouts, everything seems to have the head coach fired up about what 2022 holds. "I believe we are going to be a much better football team than we were a year ago," Norvell said. Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Mike Norvell speaks to the media on Tuesday ahead of the start of 2022 preseason practice. (Gene Williams)

He made a point to mention that in every game but one -- the 35-14 loss to Wake Forest -- the Seminoles had a chance to win in the final minutes. Some they did. Most they didn't. But from the year before, the FSU football team had clearly improved. And Norvell expects it to take another jump this season. "Now it's time to apply the lessons," he said. "And I think this team has really embraced that. They really care about each other and they care about how they represent this program." Norvell mentioned that a few times Tuesday. He talked about how his players had taken ownership of the program, how they truly seemed to believe in what they were doing. So much so that players are coaching their teammates on their own, cheering them on in the weight room, making sure they're holding each other accountable. Without saying it in so many words, it was obvious that wasn't the case when he took over in 2020. "This program has experienced a lot of change," Norvell said. "I talked about the foundation earlier. That had to be established. We needed to see the carryover. ... There was not enough continuity and consistency in the message for so many years. So, as the leadership grew, they didn't have the understanding of what the message was."