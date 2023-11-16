2024 DE commit Armondo Blount dismisses Miami rumors, renews pledge to FSU
Nearly a week after four-star DE Armondo Blount flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State, rumors were swirling that the talented defensive end would be meeting with Miami officials to discuss flipping his commitment back to the Hurricanes.
The rumors were that Blount had a meeting scheduled with the Miami coaching staff to discuss returning as part of the 2024 class instead of the 2025 class he headlined before reclassifying and flipping.
Blount unofficially visited Florida State on Saturday to watch the Seminoles defeat the Hurricanes 27-20. It also gave Blount the opportunity to publicly speak about the rumors after watching the game.
"I really don't know where those rumors were coming from," laughed Armondo. "Honestly, I don't. I'm locked in."
Blount even donned the recruiting hat during his return visit to Tallahassee, trying his hand at persuading some of the 100+ recruits that attended the game.
"I talked with some of the guys," Blount said. "I forgot some of their names but I'm trying to get them here."
Armondo once again got to watch the Florida State defensive line and study them in an unrivaled atmosphere. He especially took note of Patrick Payton.
"Pat, that's my guy," Blount said. "I feel like our builds are similar and I feel like they can use me in the same ways that they use him."
Blount will be early enrolling and will join the team in January once he signs. He plans on taking an official visit to Florida State in December but does not know exactly when that will be.
