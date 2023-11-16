Nearly a week after four-star DE Armondo Blount flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida State, rumors were swirling that the talented defensive end would be meeting with Miami officials to discuss flipping his commitment back to the Hurricanes.

The rumors were that Blount had a meeting scheduled with the Miami coaching staff to discuss returning as part of the 2024 class instead of the 2025 class he headlined before reclassifying and flipping.

Blount unofficially visited Florida State on Saturday to watch the Seminoles defeat the Hurricanes 27-20. It also gave Blount the opportunity to publicly speak about the rumors after watching the game.

"I really don't know where those rumors were coming from," laughed Armondo. "Honestly, I don't. I'm locked in."