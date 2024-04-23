Florida State added another commitment to its 2026 recruiting class today when four-star cornerback prospect Jaelen Waters gave his pledge to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell that he will sign with the Seminoles in December of 2025. Waters is from Tampa (Fla.) Armwood High and is ranked as the 17th-best cornerback prospect in his class and the 196th-best overall prospect in his class.

Waters was offered by Florida State in early April. He also considered offers from LSU, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Miami, UCF and Florida among others before announcing his commitment to the Seminoles. The rising junior told the Osceola on his unofficial visit that he plans to take unofficial visits to Texas and Ohio State in the near future.

“Just look at who they put in the league,” Waters said after his visit for FSU's Spring Showcase on April 20. “This is a DB school, and I am a DB.” Please click on the link below to view Waters' HUDL highlights. Jaelen Waters - Hudl