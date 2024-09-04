Florida State just received some good news on the recruiting front. Tavares (Fla.) LB Izayia Williams committed to the Seminoles over in-state rivals Florida and Miami on Wednesday night. Williams, who decommited from Syracuse on August 4th, cited a desire to play his college ball in the state of Florida and named the three Power 4 schools as finalists. After making his first visit to campus on Monday for Florida State's game against Boston College, Williams named Florida State the leader.

It didn't take long for Williams to pull the trigger for the Seminoles.

A Rivals250 member, Williams is currently ranked as the No. 240 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the No. 16 OLB prospect in the country and is the 44th best prospect in the state of Florida. Williams was previously committed to Syracuse since April 15th of this year before backing off his pledge in August. With the addition of Williams to Mike Norvell's 2026 class, the Seminoles now have the No. 2 ranked class for the 2026 cycle with a total of six commitments. "It was a really good visit," he told Rivals Analyst John Garcia. "Talking with some of the coaches in person was great. And it was really good to finally come to FSU for the first time. They were telling me they loved the way I played and I would have a great future at FSU." FSU commits not hitting panic button after 0-2 start