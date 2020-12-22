



Florida State's baseball coaches have been recruiting the younger Robinson for quite some time, and the Seminoles' football staff recently offered him a scholarship as well.

"It means a lot and was super cool because my dad went there, and he was a dual-sport athlete there," said Robinson, who already held offers from Oregon and Arizona State in football and a slew of schools in baseball. "Plus, FSU has always been my favorite school growing up. So just the opportunity presented is really cool."

The 6-foot-6 Robinson, who says he now weighs about 230 pounds, is being recruited by most schools as a wide receiver or tight end. He said the FSU offer came from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

"I talked with Coach Dillingham. He was just talking to me about football and family," the younger Robinson said. "He said he watched my film and discussed the type of opportunities I could have at FSU. I was impressed with Coach Dillingham. He's a good guy. I like him a lot."

Because of the limitations on in-person recruiting due to COVID-19, Robinson won't be able to plan a trip to Tallahassee just yet, but he said it's definitely on his list of priorities when possible.

He also shared what the Seminoles' coaches are telling him about his potential future if he signs with the 'Noles.

"They talked to me mostly about playing receiver and playing a little tight end," he said. "I love the ability to make plays at receiver and tight end."