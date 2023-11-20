FSU sports information

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was announced Monday as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, presented annually to college football's top assistant coach.

The Seminoles’ 11-game streak without allowing 30 points is the third-longest in the country and Fuller’s defense is one of just five in the country to not allow a 30-point game this year. FSU is allowing just 16.9 points per game, the fewest in the ACC.

The Seminoles lead the nation in pass breakups, are No. 2 in passes defended and third nationally in third-down defense. FSU is also top 25 nationally in first downs allowed, passing yards allowed, passing yards per completion, red zone defense, passing efficiency defense, sacks and total defense.

The Seminoles have not allowed an opponent to complete more than 50 percent of its passes over the last six games, the longest streak at Florida State since 1997 and the longest in the nation since 2019. FSU held all four opponents in October under 150 passing yards.

At 47.2 percent, Florida State is the only team holding opponents under 50 percent completions this season, and the Noles eight passing touchdowns allowed are fewest in the ACC.

Among the standouts on Fuller’s defense are defensive end Jared Verse, a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, and cornerback Renardo Green, a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Mirroring Florida State’s turnaround under head coach Mike Norvell, Fuller’s defense has improved each of his four years as defensive coordinator. In 2020, FSU ranked 105th nationally, allowing 36.0 points per game. That number dropped to 26.5 points in 2021 and 20.6 points in 2022 before this season’s 16.9.