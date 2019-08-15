BRADENTON, Fla. -- It hasn't necessarily been the smoothest preseason camp for the Florida State football team.

Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has missed the first two weeks with a knee injury. Star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson has missed the second week with a knee injury of his own.

The Seminoles hope to have both players back in time for the Aug. 31 season opener against Boise State, but it's certainly not a good thing when your two best players -- the only two to be named to the preseason All-ACC team -- are sidelined for a large portion of the preseason.

Then there have been the weather delays that marred FSU's practices this week in Bradenton. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Seminoles were forced inside by lightning in the area and had to wait before concluding their practices later in the day.

Even with all of those inconveniences, FSU head coach Willie Taggart was perhaps the most upbeat he has been all preseason when he met with the media Thursday morning. With just over two weeks remaining before the season begins, the second-year head coach said he is "absolutely" happy with what his team has accomplished thus far and where it's headed.

"I love where we're at," Taggart said. "I love how our guys are competing. I love how they're coming every single day to practice, and excited about practice. I can honestly say we haven't had a boring practice, or a practice where we haven't gotten better."

While some have poked fun at the Seminoles for having practices interrupted at the IMG Academy, which does not have an indoor practice facility, when they have one of their own to deal with inclement weather in Tallahassee, Taggart said even that experience was a positive.

"I actually thought it was a good thing," Taggart said. "For our players to have to deal with a little sudden change, when things aren't necessarily going the way that we want it to. And I was really impressed with how our guys responded to it.